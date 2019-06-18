Brazil Advance to 2019 Women's World Cup Knockout Stage After 1-0 Win vs. Italy

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIJune 18, 2019

VALENCIENNES, FRANCE - JUNE 18: Marta of Brazil Women celebrates 1-0 during the World Cup Women match between Italy v Brazil at the Stade du Hainaut on June 18, 2019 in Valenciennes France (Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Marta scored the winner for Brazil against Italy at the 2019 Women's World Cup on Tuesday as the Selecao booked their place in the knockout stages.  

The 33-year-old struck the only goal of the game from the penalty spot on 74 minutes after Debinha was brought down in the area by Italy defender Elena Linari.

Brazil had earlier gone close when Andressinha hit the crossbar with a free-kick, while Italy had a goal ruled out when Cristiana Girelli's effort was correctly disallowed for offside.

 

What's Next?

Italy progress as group winners despite the defeat, while Brazil go through in second place. Australia also progress from Group C after beating Jamaica and finishing as one of the four best third-placed teams.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Italy 0-1 Brazil: Marta sets new finals record with 17th goal as both teams reach last 16

    Brazil (Women's Football) logo
    Brazil (Women's Football)

    Italy 0-1 Brazil: Marta sets new finals record with 17th goal as both teams reach last 16

    via Mail Online

    Marta becomes record scorer at World Cup finals as Brazil beat Italy to reach last 16

    Brazil (Women's Football) logo
    Brazil (Women's Football)

    Marta becomes record scorer at World Cup finals as Brazil beat Italy to reach last 16

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Women's World Cup: Rate the players - Italy v Brazil

    Brazil (Women's Football) logo
    Brazil (Women's Football)

    Women's World Cup: Rate the players - Italy v Brazil

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Mourinho Wants to Manage a Country Next

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mourinho Wants to Manage a Country Next

    Goal
    via Goal