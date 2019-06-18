Knicks Rumors: Darius Garland to Have 'Last-Minute' Workout Ahead of NBA Draft

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJune 18, 2019

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 14: Darius Garland poses for a portrait at the 2019 NBA Draft Combine on May 14, 2019 at the Chicago Hilton in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Sherman/Getty Images

It may not be a foregone conclusion that the New York Knicks take RJ Barrett or Ja Morant with the No. 3 selection during Thursday’s NBA draft. 

According to Jonathan Givony of ESPN, Vanderbilt product Darius Garland will work out with the team Wednesday in "last-minute" fashion. Givony went on to say the Knicks are giving "serious consideration" to selecting him with the third pick as the Minnesota Timberwolves, Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics look to potentially move up to the No. 4 spot with an eye on him.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

