Knicks Rumors: Darius Garland to Have 'Last-Minute' Workout Ahead of NBA Draft

It may not be a foregone conclusion that the New York Knicks take RJ Barrett or Ja Morant with the No. 3 selection during Thursday’s NBA draft.

According to Jonathan Givony of ESPN, Vanderbilt product Darius Garland will work out with the team Wednesday in "last-minute" fashion. Givony went on to say the Knicks are giving "serious consideration" to selecting him with the third pick as the Minnesota Timberwolves, Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics look to potentially move up to the No. 4 spot with an eye on him.

