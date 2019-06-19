Germany vs. Serbia: 2019 U21 Euro Live Stream, Schedule and Prediction

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Defending UEFA European Under-21 champions Germany can make it two wins from two when they face Serbia in Group B on Thursday.

The Germans will be confident ahead of the game at the Stadio Nereo Rocco in Trieste, Italy, having begun the campaign with Monday's impressive 3-1 win over Denmark.

By contrast, Serbia were beaten 2-0 by Austria on the same day but have a true match-winner up top in the form of newly acquired Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic.

Even so, a Germany squad featuring dynamic Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud are firm favourites to put three more points on the board.

Date: Thursday, June 20

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Football

Live Stream: Sky Go, WatchESPN

Prediction: 2-1

Odds

Germany: 3-5

Serbia: 10-3

Draw: 21-4

Odds per Oddschecker

Dahoud is the industrious hub of an engine room also featuring the guile and flair of Florian Neuhaus. The Borussia Monchengladbach playmaker was surprisingly left on the bench for 45 minutes against Denmark, but he has the technique and vision to unlock a Serbia defence that proved vulnerable against Austria.

If Neuhaus can find Dahoud's runs from deep early, Die Mannschaft will create enough chances to build a strong lead.

Dahoud's combination with FC Augsburg striker Marco Richter proved decisive against the Danes, with the latter bagging a brace as part of a standout display:

Goals aren't a problem for Germany and should also be easy to come by for Serbia thanks to the presence of Jovic, who is joining Madrid after an exceptional season with Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 21-year-old helped himself to 27 goals in all competitions, including reaching double digits to help Frankfurt progress to the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League, where they lost to Chelsea on penalties.

Getting more from Jovic at international level will demand better support around him. It could come from Dejan Joveljic, who has already been acquired to replace his international team-mate at Frankfurt after a prolific spell with Red Star Belgrade:

The 19-year-old possesses the pace and perceptive movement to combine well with Jovic and cause Germany plenty of problems. Yet Serbia will continue to waste their two star strikers if they can't win the midfield battle.

It doesn't seem likely, though, since Germany's strength and depth in the middle can secure a narrow but worthy win.