Germany vs. Serbia: 2019 U21 Euro Live Stream, Schedule and Prediction

Germany vs. Serbia: 2019 U21 Euro Live Stream, Schedule and PredictionJune 19, 2019
Defending UEFA European Under-21 champions Germany can make it two wins from two when they face Serbia in Group B on Thursday.
The Germans will be confident ahead of the game at the Stadio Nereo Rocco in Trieste, Italy, having begun the campaign with Monday's impressive 3-1 win over Denmark.
By contrast, Serbia were beaten 2-0 by Austria on the same day but have a true match-winner up top in the form of newly acquired Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic.
Even so, a Germany squad featuring dynamic Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud are firm favourites to put three more points on the board.
Date: Thursday, June 20
Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET
TV Info: Sky Sports Football
Live Stream: Sky Go, WatchESPN
Prediction: 2-1
Odds
- Germany: 3-5
- Serbia: 10-3
- Draw: 21-4
Odds per Oddschecker
Dahoud is the industrious hub of an engine room also featuring the guile and flair of Florian Neuhaus. The Borussia Monchengladbach playmaker was surprisingly left on the bench for 45 minutes against Denmark, but he has the technique and vision to unlock a Serbia defence that proved vulnerable against Austria.
If Neuhaus can find Dahoud's runs from deep early, Die Mannschaft will create enough chances to build a strong lead.
Dahoud's combination with FC Augsburg striker Marco Richter proved decisive against the Danes, with the latter bagging a brace as part of a standout display:
Statman Dave @StatmanDave
Marco Richter's game by numbers vs. Denmark U21: 17 final third passes 9 touches in oppo. box 3 successful take-ons 3 shots (2 on target) 2 key passes 2 goals 1 assist Directly involved in all 3 goals. 🇩🇪 https://t.co/Qud8h4zvMH
Goals aren't a problem for Germany and should also be easy to come by for Serbia thanks to the presence of Jovic, who is joining Madrid after an exceptional season with Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.
The 21-year-old helped himself to 27 goals in all competitions, including reaching double digits to help Frankfurt progress to the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League, where they lost to Chelsea on penalties.
Goal @goal
Luka Jovic was lethal in the Europa League this season 🔥 Can he do it in the Champions League with Real Madrid? ✨ https://t.co/wnN0nrLLWY
Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 @realmadriden
☝🏟 The moment Luka Jović stepped out on to the Bernabéu pitch for the first time as a @RealMadrid player! #WelcomeJovic | #RMTV https://t.co/JcQ9SBaLy3
Getting more from Jovic at international level will demand better support around him. It could come from Dejan Joveljic, who has already been acquired to replace his international team-mate at Frankfurt after a prolific spell with Red Star Belgrade:
Eintracht Frankfurt @eintracht_eng
🎙 "I want to score as much as possible." Interview with new signing Dejan #Joveljic. #SGE https://t.co/a3z4EPkx2z
The 19-year-old possesses the pace and perceptive movement to combine well with Jovic and cause Germany plenty of problems. Yet Serbia will continue to waste their two star strikers if they can't win the midfield battle.
It doesn't seem likely, though, since Germany's strength and depth in the middle can secure a narrow but worthy win.
