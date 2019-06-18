Warriors Rumors: Latest on Rudy Gay, Reggie Bullock and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors face a crucial offseason, and with both Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson set to hit free agency and also potentially miss all of next season because of injury, they may have to get creative.

According to Jordan Brenner of The Athletic, sources mentioned Reggie Bullock and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope as players who may be willing to take less money on a one-year deal to play for the Warriors, much like DeMarcus Cousins did last offseason.

Brenner also highlighted Rudy Gay as a possible target, but he noted that sources expect Gay to re-sign with the San Antonio Spurs on a deal that could pay him more than $10 million per season.

Durant suffered a ruptured Achilles in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, and Thompson tore his ACL one game later. Regardless if they both re-sign, the team will need to add depth around Stephen Curry and Draymond Green for next season.

Bullock and Caldwell-Pope are former Detroit Pistons teammates who reunited with the Los Angeles Lakers last season. Both could be relatively cheap and can hit threes, which would play well in Golden State's uptempo system.

The 28-year-old Bullock averaged 11.3 points per game and made a career-high 2.3 trifectas per contest in 63 appearances split between the Pistons and Lakers last season. While he only made 37.7 percent of his threes last season, he connected on 40 percent or more in two of the previous three seasons, including 44.5 percent in 2017-18.

Caldwell-Pope, meanwhile, averaged double digits in scoring the past five seasons, including a career-high 14.5 points per game in 2015-16 with the Pistons. The 26-year-old guard averaged 11.4 points per contest last season and made 34.7 percent of his threes after connecting on a career-high 38.3 percent the season prior.

In just 26.7 minutes per game last season, Gay averaged 13.7 points and a career-high 6.8 rebounds. He also set personal bests by hitting 50.4 percent of his tries from the field and 40.2 percent from three. The 32-year-old owns career averages of 17.6 points and 5.9 rebounds over 879 regular-season games.

It's possible the Warriors will be without Durant, Thompson, Cousins and Kevon Looney next season. General manager Bob Myers won't be able to replace all that production, but Golden State should still be a draw for free agents after reaching five consecutive Finals.