Alisson Says Liverpool Team-Mate Virgil van Dijk 'Scares the Opposition'

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has heaped praise on club team-mate Virgil van Dijk, describing him as "the giant" who "scares the opposition."

Van Dijk and Alisson played key roles in 2018-19 as Liverpool won the UEFA Champions League and came second in the Premier League with a club-record 97 points.

The Dutch centre-back (6'4") was signed in January 2018 from Southampton for £75 million, and Alisson from Roma last summer for £66.8 million.

The pair have had a huge impact in shoring up Liverpool's previously weak defence, which has turned them back into title contenders once again.

For Alisson, Van Dijk—the 2018-19 PFA Player of the Year—plays a big role in instilling confidence in the rest of the side, per Sam Williams on Liverpool's official website:

"He gives a lot of confidence for the team and the players. When you have Virgil van Dijk—the giant—on the pitch, maybe it scares the opposition. For me, he is special. I have great defenders [in front of me]—Joel [Matip], Joe Gomez, Dejan [Lovren]. Everyone did a great job this season. But Virgil has something special; he is the big man."

While Van Dijk won the PFA gong, Alisson also claimed an individual award in 2018-19, winning the Premier League's Golden Glove after keeping 21 clean sheets:

In 38 English top-flight matches, Liverpool conceded just 22 goals, their most frugal campaign since 1978-79. In the preceding eight Premier League campaigns, the Reds had averaged more than 44 goals conceded per season. Such a significant improvement in defence should make Liverpool's fans confident they can compete for the title next season as they aim to break a barren run stretching back to 1990.

They now hold the ignominious honour of being the best second-placed side in the history of Europe's top five leagues:

But unlike other recent seasons when they have finished runners-up, they will be confident of making a run at the title next term. After finishing second in the Premier League in 2001-02, 2008-09 and 2013-14, the Merseyside giants subsequently fell out of the top four the very next season.

It would be a huge surprise were that to happen again to Liverpool in 2019-20, in large part because they now have the tightest defence in the league.