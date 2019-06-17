Suns Rumors: T.J. Warren, Josh Jackson, No. 6 Pick Discussed in Trade Talks

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Phoenix Suns may be making moves this offseason.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, "The Suns have discussed forwards T.J. Warren and Josh Jackson in several separate trade packages, as well as the No. 6 pick, league sources said."

The Suns have the makings of an exciting young core led by Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton and supplemented by wings like Warren, Jackson, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Mikal Bridges.

But Oubre (16.9 PPG) played incredibly well for the Suns after being traded to the team last year and is two years younger than Warren, while Bridges appeared to move ahead of Jackson on the pecking order during his rookie season. Having Oubre and Bridges available on the wing has made either Warren or Jackson—or both—expendable.

Additionally, Oubre is a restricted free agent this summer, and moving off of the $35.1 million Warren is due over the next three seasons could free up some cap space to keep Oubre even if he ends up signing a lucrative offer sheet.

But that may not be the team's primary consideration. The team's top need remains at point guard, and there could be some intriguing names available this summer, with Charania noting that the Memphis Grizzlies have been "intensifying talks to potentially move franchise cornerstone Mike Conley Jr."

While he noted that the Utah Jazz were the front-runners, the Suns could potentially put together an attractive package as well.

Perhaps the Suns could package the No. 6 pick and either Warren or Jackson to move up in the draft to select a point guard of the future in Darius Garland or Coby White. It's possible that one of those players would simply drop to them at No. 4—especially because teams ahead of them like the New York Knicks, New Orleans Pelicans and Cleveland Cavaliers all have young point guards—but there's always the threat of other teams trading ahead of them to snag their preferred player.

Alternatively, the Suns could simply clear off Warren and Jackson's salary in an effort to retain Oubre and perhaps add a point guard via free agency. If Kyrie Irving signs with the Brooklyn Nets, for instance, signing D'Angelo Russell could be a top priority for the team.

Shopping Warren and Jackson could mean a number of things for the Suns this offseason, but it seems likely that one or both of them will be suiting up for a new team in the 2019-20 campaign.