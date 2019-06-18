Women's World Cup Schedule 2019: Live Stream, Times for Tuesday Group Fixtures

LIONEL BONAVENTURE/Getty Images

Brazil, Jamaica and Australia will all be hoping to join Italy in the knockout stages of the 2019 Women's World Cup on Tuesday as the four teams play their final Group C fixtures.

Le Azzurre have already booked their place in the last 16 after impressive wins over Australia and Jamaica and are in good shape to finish as group winners.

The rest of the group is wide open and all three teams could still qualify.

Brazil and Australia are best-placed to progress on three points, while Jamaica need a big win and results to go in their favour to remain in the competition.

Group C Standings (played, points, goal difference)

1. Italy: 2, 6 +6

2. Brazil: 2, 3, +2

3. Australia: 2, 3, 0

4. Jamaica: 2, 0, -8

Tuesday Fixtures

Italy vs. Brazil (Group C), 8 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET

Jamaica vs. Australia (Group C), 8 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET

Viewers in the United Kingdom can stream matches using the BBC Sport website or via the BBC iPlayer. In the United States a live stream is available via Fox Sports Go.

Tuesday Preview

Italy have enjoyed a strong start to the World's Cup and have secured impressive wins over Australia and Jamaica.

Juventus striker Cristiana Girelli scored a hat-trick in the 5-0 thrashing of Jamaica on Friday which has put her in contention to lift the Golden Boot:

A point will be enough for Italy to secure top spot in the group, and they should head into their final group fixture full of confidence after their big win over Jamaica.

Brazil let slip a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 to Australia last time out, but they can still finish second in the group if they better Australia's result.

Marta wrote her name into the history books with her goal against Australia and much will be expected of the Brazil legend against Italy:

Striker Cristiane will also be out to maintain her fine goalscoring form in the competition. The Sao Paulo forward has four goals already and will pose the Italy defence problems:

Yet Australia highlighted the deficiencies in the Brazil defence last time out, and the Selecao will need to tighten up at the back if they are to remain in the competition.

Meanwhile, Australia will be expected to see off a Jamaica side that has conceded eight goals in two World Cup matches and are yet to find the back of the net.

The Matildas should be boosted by their comeback win over Brazil, although they do have a few fitness concerns ahead of the match:

Australia have some talented attackers in their squad including Chloe Logarzo, Caitlin Foord and Sam Kerr, and they will be relishing taking on a Jamaica side yet to pick up a point.

The Matildas will also be aware that a big win over Jamaica, coupled with victory for Brazil over Italy, could even see them end the day as group winners.