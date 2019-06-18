Women's World Cup Schedule 2019: Live Stream, Times for Tuesday Group Fixtures

Women's World Cup Schedule 2019: Live Stream, Times for Tuesday Group FixturesJune 18, 2019
Brazil, Jamaica and Australia will all be hoping to join Italy in the knockout stages of the 2019 Women's World Cup on Tuesday as the four teams play their final Group C fixtures.
Le Azzurre have already booked their place in the last 16 after impressive wins over Australia and Jamaica and are in good shape to finish as group winners.
The rest of the group is wide open and all three teams could still qualify.
Brazil and Australia are best-placed to progress on three points, while Jamaica need a big win and results to go in their favour to remain in the competition.
Group C Standings (played, points, goal difference)
1. Italy: 2, 6 +6
2. Brazil: 2, 3, +2
3. Australia: 2, 3, 0
4. Jamaica: 2, 0, -8
Tuesday Fixtures
Italy vs. Brazil (Group C), 8 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET
Jamaica vs. Australia (Group C), 8 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET
Viewers in the United Kingdom can stream matches using the BBC Sport website or via the BBC iPlayer. In the United States a live stream is available via Fox Sports Go.
Tuesday Preview
Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17
Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United
FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars
Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon
Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders
Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?
Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?
Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?
FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season
Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane
Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title
270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov
Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder
We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?
Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt
6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes
Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories
Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background
N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award
Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?
Italy have enjoyed a strong start to the World's Cup and have secured impressive wins over Australia and Jamaica.
Juventus striker Cristiana Girelli scored a hat-trick in the 5-0 thrashing of Jamaica on Friday which has put her in contention to lift the Golden Boot:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
3 - Cristiana Girelli is the second Italian player to score a Women's World Cup hat-trick, after Carolina Morace in 1991 against Chinese Taipei - 10,071 days ago. Myriad. #FIFAWWC #ITA https://t.co/wpFjVYhHV4
A point will be enough for Italy to secure top spot in the group, and they should head into their final group fixture full of confidence after their big win over Jamaica.
Brazil let slip a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 to Australia last time out, but they can still finish second in the group if they better Australia's result.
Marta wrote her name into the history books with her goal against Australia and much will be expected of the Brazil legend against Italy:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
16 - No player has scored more goals than Marta in the history of the FIFA World Cup (men's and women's), with her 16th goal taking her level with Germany's Miroslav Klose. Lethal. #FIFAWWC https://t.co/REVyFjciK4
Striker Cristiane will also be out to maintain her fine goalscoring form in the competition. The Sao Paulo forward has four goals already and will pose the Italy defence problems:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Cristiane has now scored 11 career #FIFAWWC goals; only four players in the competition's history have more. Climbing up the leaderboard with four goals in two games in 2019. 🙌 https://t.co/DUsfH39jXW
Yet Australia highlighted the deficiencies in the Brazil defence last time out, and the Selecao will need to tighten up at the back if they are to remain in the competition.
Meanwhile, Australia will be expected to see off a Jamaica side that has conceded eight goals in two World Cup matches and are yet to find the back of the net.
The Matildas should be boosted by their comeback win over Brazil, although they do have a few fitness concerns ahead of the match:
Optus Sport @OptusSport
Elise Kellond-Knight ❌ Ellie Carpenter ❌ Chloe Logarzo ❌ Emily van Egmond ❌ @TheMatildas have some concerns on their hands. @NiavOwens and @EeshFerguson bring us the latest from Grenoble. #FIFAWWC #OptusSport https://t.co/3NnxPZW8uf
Australia have some talented attackers in their squad including Chloe Logarzo, Caitlin Foord and Sam Kerr, and they will be relishing taking on a Jamaica side yet to pick up a point.
The Matildas will also be aware that a big win over Jamaica, coupled with victory for Brazil over Italy, could even see them end the day as group winners.
Inside Liverpool's Transfer Window 🔍
Continuity or time to strike?