Spain vs. Belgium: 2019 U21 Euro Live Stream, Schedule and Prediction

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Spain and Belgium both have some catching-up to do in Group A at the 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship after they lost their opening matches.

Spain were downed 3-1 by hosts Italy, and Belgium lost 3-2 to Poland.

The two sides now face off at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia on Wednesday, and both need a win to boost their hopes of making the knockout rounds.

Here are all the viewing and scheduling details for a potentially thrilling fixture:

Date: Wednesday, June 19

Time: 6:30 p.m. local, 5:30 p.m. BST, 12:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.)

Prediction: Spain 2-1 Belgium

Spain have a phenomenal recent record at the tournament. Two years ago, they lost in the final to Germany, and they were champions in 2011 and 2013.

La Rojita are firmly among the favourites to go deep again at the 2019 tournament, and they boast enormous talent in their squad.

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It? Right Arrow Icon

Dani Ceballos, who opened the scoring for Spain against Italy before the hosts came back to claim victory, was the Player of the Tournament two years ago in Poland.

The 22-year-old is joined in the squad by Real Madrid team-mates Jesus Vallejo and Borja Mayoral.



Ceballos is a six-time senior Spain international and is fresh from a season in which he played 23 La Liga games for Real, although his future at the Santiago Bernabeu is in doubt:

His goal against Italy was superb as he curled home right-footed from 20 yards, and he will be the crucial man in Spain's attack against Belgium.

But the Young Devils will be confident they can cause problem's for Spain's defence, which looked vulnerable against Italy.

Belgium had their own defensive problems against Poland which need to be addressed, but their opening goal was a fine example of the attacking talent they possess, with Isaac Mbenza providing a brilliant assist for Aaron Leya.

Another defeat for either Spain or Belgium could spell the end of their tournament with a group-stage game to spare, though, and that is likely to lead to a tense affair.

The fixture could be decided on a piece of individual brilliance, and Spain look to have more game-winners in their squad.