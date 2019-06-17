Windhorst: Lakers Should Consider D'Angelo Russell for LeBron, Anthony Davis

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

ESPN's Brian Windhorst thinks a reunion between two parties that had a falling out would be the perfect fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles.

Just not the one you expect.

Windhorst suggested on Monday's Get Up that the Lakers pursue D'Angelo Russell if he becomes an unrestricted free agent:

"I think they're obviously going to call all the top free agents. They're going to call Kawhi Leonard. They're going to call Kyrie Irving and wait to be told 'no' by them. But they're not going to have a max salary slot, in all likelihood. That means, probably breaking up it amongst several players. And I'll tell you one name that explodes off the page to me that would be incredibly remarkable: D'Angelo Russell. If Kyrie Irving spurns the Lakers and the Knicks to go sign with the Nets, D'Angelo Russell could end up being an unrestricted free agent and he would be the exact kind of player that you would want to put alongside Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Now, obviously, the Lakers traded him away because of all the issues he was having in the locker room. That said, all those folks who he had issues with are gone; [Magic Johnson], Nick Young, a lot of those other teammates. I think they should at least consider it."

