Power Moments: What We Learned from the 2nd Set of Women's World Cup Matches

Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images

With some teams already confirmed for the last 16 and every game now making or breaking teams' progress in France, it's time to review what we've learned.

1. USA prove they have the depth to go all the way

Some raised their eyebrows when Jill Ellis made seven changes for the USA's second match of the World Cup against Chile on Sunday afternoon. The likes of Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and co. were rested after their 13-0 win against Thailand and in came the likes of Carli Lloyd, Christen Press and Becky Sauerbrunn. Not bad for an encore.

USA coasted into a 3-0 lead at the break, with two coming from Lloyd who broke the record for consecutive games scoring in a World Cup, taking her tally to six in a row. USA never truly got out of second gear and given they rested seven of their key players, their start to this tournament serves as a warning to the rest of the world.

2. Carli Lloyd most certainly has a big role to play

She may have been denied a second World Cup hat-trick in three games by her own penalty miss but Lloyd certainly showed she's got plenty more to give against Chile. At 32 years of age in 2015, it was easy to assume that was her high point on the world stage but at 36 she already has three goals in the opening two matches of the tournament and her wonderful whipped volley to open the scoring reminded everyone of her quality. A powerful header doubled her tally and besides the penalty miss, the Sky Blue FC star also hit the bar in the second half in search of what would have been a deserved hat-trick.

3. Italy are emerging as the dark horses few gave mention to

Canada, Australia, Spain etc. were the common teams mentioned as potential challengers to the top-ranked sides leading into the World Cup, but very few even looked at Milena Bertolini's Italy side. After coming from behind to shock everyone by beating Australia in the first round, they unceremoniously took apart Jamaica in the second match, adding five more goals to their tally. They look more than capable of scoring regularly at one end and more than solid at the other, so there's absolutely no doubt the Italians are not going to be considered a soft touch by anyone after securing qualification with a game to spare.

4. Japan served a brief but important warning shot that they're not to be forgotten

Japan were without doubt the most underwhelming of the top sides after the opening round of matches. While not to take anything from Argentina, of all teams you'd have expected to break down the stubborn South Americans, it was Japan with their free-flowing style of football. They've been quite open about perhaps looking further ahead to next year's Olympics but there was no doubt they were going to be better suited to a more attacking Scotland team and they showed just how good they can be with the extra room Shelley Kerr's side gave them. Their opening goal was a quick glance at what they're capable of with the ball at their feet and they now face a big game against England to decide who wins Group D.

5. The handball law is out of control

VAR has been a talking point ever since the opening half an hour of the tournament when Griedge Mbock had a goal disallowed for offside for the hosts against South Korea. Nobody though could perhaps predict how many penalties were going to be given for handball, whether it be deliberate or not deliberate. While some have been fairly awarded, it was hard to look at the penalty Sweden were given in the final minute against Thailand on Sunday and not think we've gone a little too far. The ball glanced the arm of a defender from point-blank range and after a VAR review the decision was given. VAR has caused controversy elsewhere too after debatable penalty decisions for both France and USA but it's handballs which remain the key talking point.