Knicks Trade Rumors: NY Never Made a Formal Offer to Pelicans for Anthony Davis

Believing they did not have enough assets to pull off a trade, the New York Knicks reportedly never made a formal offer to the New Orleans Pelicans for Anthony Davis.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported the Knicks had only "preliminary and brief" discussions with the Pelicans, who shipped Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers over the weekend.

The Lakers gave up Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, the No. 4 pick in the 2019 draft and two future first-round picks for Davis. They also gave up pick-swapping rights in 2023 and 2025.

