Knicks Trade Rumors: NY Never Made a Formal Offer to Pelicans for Anthony Davis

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 17, 2019

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) wears a T-shirt with 'That's All, Folks,' printed on it during player introduction before an NBA basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Golden State Warriors in New Orleans, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Scott Threlkeld)
Scott Threlkeld/Associated Press

Believing they did not have enough assets to pull off a trade, the New York Knicks reportedly never made a formal offer to the New Orleans Pelicans for Anthony Davis.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported the Knicks had only "preliminary and brief" discussions with the Pelicans, who shipped Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers over the weekend.

The Lakers gave up Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, the No. 4 pick in the 2019 draft and two future first-round picks for Davis. They also gave up pick-swapping rights in 2023 and 2025.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

