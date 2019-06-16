Yankees News: Giancarlo Stanton to Return from Injury Tuesday vs. Rays

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The New York Yankees are getting one of their sluggers back this week.

Manager Aaron Boone told reporters on Sunday that Giancarlo Stanton would be back in the lineup on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, according to Coley Harvey of ESPN.

For the Yankees, the lineup is about to get a lot more punch. Alongside the return of Stanton, Aaron Judge is expected to come off the injured list soon and the team also acquired Edwin Encarnacion in a trade with the Seattle Mariners.

"Encarnacion, Stanton and Judge, that's three elite power hitters plugged into our lineup," Boone told reporters, per Harvey. "Hopefully it's something that over time creates a big-time advantage for us."

That trio combined to hit 67 homers and 274 RBI last season, and Judge only played in 112 games, so those numbers could have been even more impressive. This year, Stanton has only appeared in three game as he's battled back from a strained left bicep, hitting .250.

Judge, meanwhile, has only played 20 games, hitting .288 with five homers and 11 RBI. And Encarnacion has already bashed 21 homers and 49 RBI, giving the Yankees the most fearsome middle of the lineup in all of baseball.

The Yankees are going to be scary down the stretch as they continue to get healthier. Despite injuries to players like Stanton, Judge, Dellin Betances, Luis Severino, Didi Gregorius, Miguel Andujar and Domingo German this season, the team has still gone 42-27 and holds a half-game lead on the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East.

Getting back Stanton only makes them more dangerous. The Yankees didn't falter without one of their key sluggers, and they should thrive with him back in action.