Zack Wheeler Trade Rumors: Yankees Among Teams Interested in Mets Pitcher

Zack Wheeler Trade Rumors: Yankees Among Teams Interested in Mets PitcherJune 16, 2019
Julio Cortez/Associated Press
The New York Mets may not be sellers just yet, but if they go that route, starting pitcher Zack Wheeler could have a vibrant trade market.
Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reported that the New York Yankees would be one of the teams with interest in the veteran hurler:
Contenders are keeping a close eye on Mets, who’d prefer to be a buyer but would have big pieces to sell if they did do so. Zack Wheeler is the most logical big player who’d go if they sold (assuming they held Thor). Many teams — including Yankees — like Wheeler a lot.
