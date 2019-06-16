Zack Wheeler Trade Rumors: Yankees Among Teams Interested in Mets Pitcher

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 16, 2019

New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler throws a pitch to San Francisco Giants' Joe Panik during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The New York Mets may not be sellers just yet, but if they go that route, starting pitcher Zack Wheeler could have a vibrant trade market.

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reported that the New York Yankees would be one of the teams with interest in the veteran hurler:

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

