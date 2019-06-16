Raptors Parade 2019: Start Time, Live Stream Schedule for Victory Celebration

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Prior to this past NBA season, the Toronto Raptors had never reached the NBA Finals. Now, their fans are preparing for a huge celebration.

Coming off the franchise's first NBA championship in its most successful season by far since joining the league for the 1995-96 season, Toronto is prepared to host its parade Monday morning. The Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in six games to cap a postseason in which they also beat the Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks.

Kawhi Leonard, who won Finals MVP in his first year with the Raptors, will lead the team into the celebration. He's been in this position before, as he earned Finals MVP when he helped the San Antonio Spurs win a championship at the end of the 2013-14 season.

Here's everything you need to know heading into the Raptors' parade Monday.

Raptors Parade Information

Date: Monday, June 17

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: Sportsnet

Live Stream: CP24 or Sportsnet

For a map of the parade route, visit NBA.com

The Raptors' parade will depart Princes' Gate at 10 a.m. ET, according to Blake Murphy of The Athletic. It will then head east on Lakeshore Boulevard to York Street, north on York Street, north on University Avenue and enter Nathan Phillips Square via Queen Street at approximately 12:30 p.m.

There will be a one-hour rally when the Raptors arrive at Nathan Phillips Square. The team will ride on double-decker buses along with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.

Per Weather.com, Monday is expected to be a clear day with only a 10 percent chance of precipitation. The temperature is projected to be in the low-to-mid 60s (degrees Fahrenheit).

This will be a championship celebration that Toronto fans are sure to enjoy. Of the four major professional sports, the last team from the city to win a title was the Toronto Blue Jays, who won the World Series in back-to-back seasons from 1992-93.

The Raptors had never previously won a championship, and the Toronto Maple Leafs last won the Stanley Cup in 1967. The Raptors' championship win will bring a celebration that has been long in the making.

To reach this point, the Raptors not only had to take down the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Bucks, but they also had to beat the Warriors, who had won three of the previous four NBA Finals.

Toronto beat Milwaukee in six games then took control of the series against Golden State by winning three of the first four games. After dropping Game 5 at home, the Raptors went on the road and toppled the Warriors with a 114-110 win in Game 6.

While Leonard is a free agent this offseason, which could bring some uncertainty about the future of the Raptors franchise, that won't matter Monday as the players and fans come together to celebrate a historic championship.