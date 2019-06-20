Sekou Doumbouya to Pistons: Detroit's Current Roster After 2019 NBA Draft

Sekou Doumbouya to Pistons: Detroit's Current Roster After 2019 NBA DraftJune 21, 2019
The Detroit Pistons added a high-upside prospect to their roster by taking Sekou Doumbouya with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft on Thursday.
NBA TV @NBATV
The @DetroitPistons select Sekou Doumbouya with the No. 15 pick in the 2019 #NBADraft! https://t.co/44qqVYEyI5
Here's a look at how Doumbouya fits with Detroit's roster.
Check out B/R NBA draft expert Jonathan Wasserman’s scouting profile on Doumbouya.
Pistons Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)
Andre Drummond, C: $25.4M (2021)
Blake Griffin, PF: $34.2M (2022)
Bruce Brown, SG: $1.3M (2021)
Glenn Robinson III, SG: $4.1M (2020)
Jon Leuer, PF: $10.5M (2020)
Khyri Thomas, SG: $1.3M (2021)
Langston Galloway, SG: $7M (2020)
Luke Kennard, SG: $3.3M (2021)
Reggie Jackson, PG: $16M (2020)
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, SG: $1.5M (2020)
Thon Maker, C: $2.9M (2020)
Sekou Doumbouya, SF: $2.7M (2023)
Glenn Robinson III, SG: Team
Isaiah Whitehead, PG: RFA
Ishmael Smith, PG: UFA
Jose Calderon, PG: UFA
Kalin Lucas, PG: RFA
Wayne Ellington, SG: UFA
Zaza Pachulia, C: UFA
The Guinea-born 18-year-old spent the past year playing for Limoges in France, carving out a valuable role within the rotation. He averaged 7.7 points and 3.2 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per game for Limoges in league play, showcasing the type of talent NBA scouts were salivating over.
At 6'9" with great athleticism, Doumbouya is especially valuable near the basket as someone who can finish at the rim with consistency or be a quality rim-protector on defense.
Perhaps most importantly, he has a developing outside shot that could make him a versatile scorer going forward, as Mike Schmitz of ESPN explained:
Mike Schmitz @Mike_Schmitz
Slow-motion look at Sekou Doumbouya’s shooting stroke. The 18-year-old shot 31.9% from 3 this past season with Limoges. Has more natural touch than his percentages would suggest. https://t.co/3ZD2UDGWbl
Jonathan Givony of ESPN also compared his measurements to Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam:
Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress
Sekou Doumbouya's measurements from his Pro Day today are awfully impressive, and eerily similar to Pascal Siakam. We already knew about the height/reach, but he's gotten significantly stronger in the past 16 months, gaining 21 pounds. Siakam was 4 years older at the same stage. https://t.co/N1YIlQiLns
These factors keep Doumbouya's ceiling high as he heads into the next stage of his career.
On the other hand, the risk is just as great for the Pistons because Doumbouya could struggle to reach expectations. If he can't add strength or develop his outside shot, he might not be able to crack a rotation.
Look for Detroit to bring him along slowly as he tries to live up to his lofty draft slot. The presence of Blake Griffin will allow the Pistons to let Doumbouya gradually adjust to the NBA if they envision him at the 4 long term.
Doumbouya Scouting Report
Everything you need to know about the Pistons' No. 15 pick