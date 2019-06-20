Sekou Doumbouya to Pistons: Detroit's Current Roster After 2019 NBA Draft

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons added a high-upside prospect to their roster by taking Sekou Doumbouya with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft on Thursday.

Here's a look at how Doumbouya fits with Detroit's roster.

Check out B/R NBA draft expert Jonathan Wasserman’s scouting profile on Doumbouya.

Pistons Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Andre Drummond, C: $25.4M (2021)

Blake Griffin, PF: $34.2M (2022)

Bruce Brown, SG: $1.3M (2021)

Glenn Robinson III, SG: $4.1M (2020)

Jon Leuer, PF: $10.5M (2020)

Khyri Thomas, SG: $1.3M (2021)

Langston Galloway, SG: $7M (2020)

Luke Kennard, SG: $3.3M (2021)

Reggie Jackson, PG: $16M (2020)

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, SG: $1.5M (2020)

Thon Maker, C: $2.9M (2020)

Sekou Doumbouya, SF: $2.7M (2023)

Free Agents

Glenn Robinson III, SG: Team

Isaiah Whitehead, PG: RFA

Ishmael Smith, PG: UFA

Jose Calderon, PG: UFA

Kalin Lucas, PG: RFA

Wayne Ellington, SG: UFA

Zaza Pachulia, C: UFA

The Guinea-born 18-year-old spent the past year playing for Limoges in France, carving out a valuable role within the rotation. He averaged 7.7 points and 3.2 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per game for Limoges in league play, showcasing the type of talent NBA scouts were salivating over.

At 6'9" with great athleticism, Doumbouya is especially valuable near the basket as someone who can finish at the rim with consistency or be a quality rim-protector on defense.

Perhaps most importantly, he has a developing outside shot that could make him a versatile scorer going forward, as Mike Schmitz of ESPN explained:

Jonathan Givony of ESPN also compared his measurements to Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam:

These factors keep Doumbouya's ceiling high as he heads into the next stage of his career.

On the other hand, the risk is just as great for the Pistons because Doumbouya could struggle to reach expectations. If he can't add strength or develop his outside shot, he might not be able to crack a rotation.

Look for Detroit to bring him along slowly as he tries to live up to his lofty draft slot. The presence of Blake Griffin will allow the Pistons to let Doumbouya gradually adjust to the NBA if they envision him at the 4 long term.