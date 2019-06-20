Sekou Doumbouya's 2019 NBA Draft Scouting Report: Analysis of Pistons Pick

The Detroit Pistons have selected Sekou Doumbouya with the No. 15 pick of the 2019 NBA draft.

He's the youngest prospect in the field, as he doesn't turn 19 until Christmastime. And he was still a productive player in pro leagues overseas despite being a raw talent. With standout physical tools and the versatility to play and guard both forward positions, Doumbouya pops as an NBA fit.

           

Quick hitters

Size: 6'8"

Weight: 230 pounds

Wingspan: 6'11"

Pro comparison: Al-Farouq Aminu

            

Offensive strengths

At 6'8" and 230 pounds, Doumbouya has a stud physical profile for an NBA 3 or 4. He shot 58.6 percent inside the arc this season, showing strong finishing ability off drives and cuts. He's not an advanced shot-creator, but he has rudimentary ball-handling skills and a bounce to his step off the dribble. He's also making strides as a shooter, having hit 29 threes in 39 games with a believable-looking stroke, despite the small sample size of made shots. And in doses, he flashes glimpses of scoring potential with his pull-up and floater. Doumbouya opened eyes wider with a 34-point eruption on May 18.

           

Offensive weaknesses

Doumboya is mostly an off-ball player, limited with the rock against a set defense. He only managed 41 free-throw attempts and 27 assists all year. A lot will be riding on his shooting development, since he doesn't project as a featured offensive option. And despite the improvement, he's still at 31.5 percent from behind the arc. His feel for the game is also questionable based on certain decisions and reads, which can be worrisome for a role player.

              

Defensive outlook

Doubouya's defensive IQ isn't on par with his tools, but his strength and quickness create enticing versatility and potential for when he guards opponents one-on-one. He's capable of defending multiple spots and switching, and when locked in, he can add apply tough pressure on the ball. However, he does get caught missing rotations and reads, and he'll likely need time in the pros before he establishes himself as a reliable plus defender.

          

Rookie-year projection

Given his age and fact that he averaged just 18.1 minutes per game this past season, Doumbouya isn't a likely regular in this year's rotation. He'll make appearances for his physicality and athleticism to give the frontcourt a different look. But any offense or defensive value the coaches get from Doumbouya in his rookie year should be considered a bonus.

            

Projected role: Three-and-D starter

While it's easy to be drawn to Doumbouya's upside, it's his floor that should appear most attractive. He seems too far away skillwise to transform into a major scorer. However, he can develop into a capable three-point shooter who's efficient inside the arc and serviceable on defense. He projects as a two-way role player.

