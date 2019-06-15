2019 NBA Draft Rumors: Suns Target De'Andre Hunter, Jarrett Culver, Cam Reddish

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Owners of the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, the Phoenix Suns are keeping their eyes on a trio of prospects who could be available.

Per Duane Rankin of AZCentral.com, De'Andre Hunter, Jarrett Culver and Cam Reddish are all on the Suns' radar.

One scenario Rankin threw out was a potential trade involving the Los Angeles Lakers, who own the No. 4 pick, selecting Hunter for the Suns if they believe the Cleveland Cavaliers (No. 5) want the Virginia star. Phoenix would then take Darius Garland and swap him for Hunter.

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman projected the Suns to grab Hunter in his most recent mock draft.

"He'd plug a different hole at power forward with three-and-D for a team that ranked last in the league in three-point percentage and No. 29 in defensive efficiency, per ESPN," Wasserman wrote.

It's surprising Garland isn't considered among the top choices for the Suns. They have been desperate to find a starting point guard for years. De'Anthony Melton and Elie Okobo shot under 40 percent from the field and combined to average 5.6 assists per game in 2018-19.

After a 19-63 season, the Suns don't have to worry about filling any specific need to upgrade their roster. They just have to find the right player who can mesh with Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton to help bring the franchise back to relevance after it's missed the playoffs in nine straight seasons.