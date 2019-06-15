Lakers Rumors: LA Interested in Derrick Favors; 'A Nice Fit with LeBron James'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 15, 2019

Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (15) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Denver. The Jazz won 111-104. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

As the Los Angeles Lakers look to rebuild their roster this offseason, one player who has reportedly caught their eye is Derrick Favors. 

Per The Athletic's Tony Jones, there are "rumblings of interest" in Favors from the Lakers because "his style of play would be a nice fit with LeBron James."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

