Lakers Rumors: LA Interested in Derrick Favors; 'A Nice Fit with LeBron James'

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

As the Los Angeles Lakers look to rebuild their roster this offseason, one player who has reportedly caught their eye is Derrick Favors.

Per The Athletic's Tony Jones, there are "rumblings of interest" in Favors from the Lakers because "his style of play would be a nice fit with LeBron James."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

