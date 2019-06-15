Video: Watch LeBron James' Son Bronny Slice the Defense and Sink Game-Winner

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 15, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 28: LeBron James Jr. smiles on the court before the LA Clippers game against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 28, 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

LeBron James' son Bronny James carved his way through the defense to hit a game-winning shot for the North Coast Blue Chips on Saturday. 

The Overtime sports network provided highlights from the game:

Even if you didn't know the name of the person who made that shot, it would be easy to assume they were related to LeBron. His form was nearly identical to his dad's game-winner for the Cleveland Cavaliers in last year's Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Toronto Raptors

LeBron has often said his greatest achievement would be playing in the NBA with his son. Bronny is only 14 and entering his freshman year of high school, so it won't happen for at least four more years. 

Based on Bronny's trajectory, though, the idea of father and son playing in the league at the same time seems more plausible with each passing day. 

