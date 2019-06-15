Raptors' Danny Green: Kawhi Leonard 'Mastered' Avoiding Social Media, Reporters

Ben Margot/Associated Press

In an era when many high-profile athletes try to raise their profile through social media, Kawhi Leonard has been able to tune out all of the extra noise.

Per Sports Illustrated's Andrew Sharp, Danny Green, who has spent the past eight seasons as Leonard's teammate with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors, explained how the two-time NBA Finals MVP is able to keep a laser-like focus at all times.

"Not having social media," Green said. "Totally tuning out. Avoiding [reporters] as much as possible in the summertime. He's mastered it."

