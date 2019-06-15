Report: Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Interested in Youri Tielemans

David Rogers/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has set his sights on AS Monaco playmaker Youri Tielemans, according to Kirstof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws:

United keeping tabs on Tielemans makes sense, although the future of Paul Pogba will go a long way to determining whether a move will be successful.

Tielemans has caught the eye after his successful loan spell with Leicester City during the second half of the 2018/19 Premier League season. The 22-year-old netted three goals and chipped in with four assists for the Foxes.

Pogba's future continues to be the source of speculation amid rumours he is wanted by Real Madrid:

The Frenchman is also said to be considering a return to Juventus:

Regardless of whether Pogba stays at or leaves Old Trafford, United could use a player of Tielemans' skills. The Belgium international is technically adept, possesses a keen eye for a pass and displays some of the most perceptive movement off the ball in Europe.

Solskjaer knows the value of those qualities as he attempts to turn United back into a team known for free-flowing and attacking football. A growing pragmatism has come to define the Red Devils after nearly six full seasons under the guidance of three cagey managers, David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho.

Their approach to the game is in stark contrast to that of Solskjaer, who made his name as a prolific striker during United's more buccaneering and successful days. His goal to beat Bayern Munich in the 1999 Champions League final completed the Manchester club's historic treble success.

Solskjaer was a valuable member of a squad geared to score goals in bunches. The combination of wingers Ryan Giggs and David Beckham feeding four super strikers, also including Andrew Cole, Dwight Yorke and Teddy Sheringham, made United great entertainers.

Trying to restore the tradition has proved tricky for Solskjaer, but the 46-year-old appears ready to prioritise young and attack-minded talents.

He's already added 21-year-old wing wizard Daniel James from Championship side Swansea City:

Acquiring Tielemans next would revamp the heart of midfield. It's an area where United are shorn of creativity whenever the mercurial Pogba is off form.

United have offered a new contract to Juan Mata, but the 31-year-old is arguably past his best. Solskjaer also lost another useful technician when Ander Herrera was released.

Tielemans would bring the industry and guile Solskjaer needs to build a new-look team around. At the moment, he is still a Monaco player, and Leicester remain keen on making his stay at the King Power Stadium a permanent one.

However, United should be able to win any bidding war for a player with the potential to help quickly get the club back among the elite, both domestically and in Europe.