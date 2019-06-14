Kevin Durant Posts Farewell IG to Warriors' Oracle Arena: 'I'll Never Forget U!'

Golden State Warriors superstar forward Kevin Durant posted a farewell message to Oracle Arena on his Instagram page Friday.

The Warriors' home arena in Oakland, California, hosted its last NBA contest Thursday night, which ended with the Toronto Raptors defeating the Dubs in Game 6 of the 2019 Finals to capture this year's championship.

Oracle will be replaced by Chase Center in San Francisco as the franchise's home next season.

Whether Durant remains with Golden State as the organization opens its new arena is unclear.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Game 5 after returning from a calf injury. Not only is his status for the 2019-20 campaign uncertain as he begins the long recovery process, but he's also a potential unrestricted free agent this summer.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported utilizing a player option in his contract to remain with the Warriors a "last resort" for Durant.

Regardless, KD said goodbye to Oracle after three years and two NBA titles.

