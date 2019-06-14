Steve Kerr on Future of Warriors: 'Our Team Is Going to Look a Lot Different'

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr acknowledged Friday that the Dubs are likely to undergo some changes by the time the 2019-20 season commences.

According to ESPN's Nick Friedell, Kerr expressed hope that the Warriors will re-sign both Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson but added: "Our team is going to look a lot different next year."

Even if the Warriors do manage to retain Durant and Thompson, it is possible that neither of them will play next season. KD tore his right Achilles in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, and Thompson tore his left ACL in Thursday's Game 6 loss, which capped the Toronto Raptors' first championship in franchise history.

