Klay Thompson's Father: There's 'No Question' Star Will Sign Warriors Contract

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Despite suffering a torn ACL in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, Klay Thompson is expected to remain with the Golden State Warriors.

Per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, Mychal Thompson said there is "no question" his son will re-sign with the five-time defending Western Conference champions this summer.

Golden State's season ended in devastating fashion with Thursday's 114-110 loss to the Toronto Raptors in Game 6. Thompson was terrific prior to injuring his knee in the third quarter, scoring 30 points on 8-of-12 shooting in 32 minutes.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Friday on First Take that the Warriors intend to offer five-year max contracts to Thompson and Kevin Durant this offseason.

The most Thompson can earn on a five-year max extension is $190 million since he wasn't selected to the All-NBA team this year.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr confirmed Thursday that Durant will miss the entire 2019-20 season after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon.

An official timeline for Thompson to return hasn't been established, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski noted rehab could keep him out until February or March.

Thompson has spent his entire NBA career with the Warriors. He was drafted No. 11 overall out of Washington State in 2011 and has been named an All-Star five times in eight seasons.