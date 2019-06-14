DeMarcus Cousins on Draymond Green: 'I Will Go to War with That Dude Anywhere'

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins didn't mince words when he offered glowing praise for teammate Draymond Green following their team's NBA Finals-ending loss to the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.

"I love that dude, man," DeMarcus Cousins told Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic. "That's my brother for life. If I ever go into a hole and I knew it was some scandalous s--t, and I could choose one person in life and it's a chance we might not make it out, I'm going into that muthaf---a with Draymond. I will go to war with that dude anywhere."

Green poured in an 11-point, 19-rebound, 13-assist triple-double, adding three steals and two blocks in 44 minutes. The Warriors needed as much as he could give on a night where the team was without Kevin Durant all game (ruptured Achilles tendon) and Klay Thompson for the entire fourth quarter (torn ACL).

Green nearly willed his team to victory, but the Warriors fell just short in Game 6, 114-110.

He also had half of the Warriors' 16 turnovers, but his tremendous effort in adverse circumstances wasn't lost on numerous people who saw him play Game 6.

"The Warriors brought five centers into the postseason and, in the end, Green was their best and most reliable one," Thompson wrote. "To have a chance, he needed to deliver something special. And he did, even in a loss, the kind of performance worthy of a send-off for Oracle."

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet also offered his sentiments to Thompson.

"I've been following Draymond for a long time," VanVleet said. "I've appreciated his game for a while. We've got the Midwest roots. He is all heart. People don't think he is skilled, but he is pretty skilled. What he brings to that team, his versatility, his toughness, his smarts—he just means so much to them."

All told, Green averaged 38.7 minutes per game in the playoffs while doing a little bit of everything. He posted 13.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.5 steals per game and notched six playoff triple-doubles, including two in the Finals.

Warriors Nation noted how Green joined elite company with his Game 6 performance while offering further compliments:

The five-time All-Defensive team member and 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year has been a catalyst for the Warriors' success even when his shot isn't falling. He's also determined to get back to the pinnacle, as evidenced by his postgame remarks:

That may be difficult with the team looking shorthanded next year sans Durant and Thompson, but it's never a wise move to count Green, Stephen Curry and the rest of the Warriors out.