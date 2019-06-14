Warriors Owner Lacob Talks 'Nightmare' Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson Injuries, FA

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

After having watched All-Stars Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson suffer serious injuries in back-to-back games, Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob called the end of the 2019 NBA Finals a "nightmare."

"The last week has just been like a nightmare," Lacob said after Thursday's season-ending Game 6 that saw the Toronto Raptors crowned NBA champions, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein.

Durant holds a $31.5 million player option for the 2019-20 season. When asked how hopeful the team is of re-signing the two-time Finals MVP, Lacob told Stein, "We'll find out."

Thompson, meanwhile, will be an unrestricted free agent after playing out his contract. When asked before Game 6 what the Warriors' plans are for Thompson, Lacob made it clear that he does not want to see the guard suit up for another team.

"I'm not allowed to say what we're going to do," Lacob said on Thursday, according to Sports Illustrated's Chris Ballard. "I will just say, I love Klay Thompson. We love Klay Thompson. We find it very difficult to see Klay Thompson in any other uniform."

