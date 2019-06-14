Usain Bolt Wants to See Antoine Griezmann Join Paul Pogba at Manchester United

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Retired Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt has said Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann would be a "proper signing" for Manchester United and wants to see him join Paul Pogba at Old Trafford.

The pair often impress for France and both played significant roles in their 2018 FIFA World Cup triumph. Red Devils fan Bolt said ahead of an upcoming Soccer Aid for Unicef match that he wants the countrymen to unite in Manchester, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:

"Listen, it's all over the place. It would be a proper signing because him and Pogba play very well together, play for the same country.

"You never know. People will say whatever. Until it happens, I won't get my hopes up.

"We just have to wait. We signed Daniel James. I don't know how to look at that. He is quick. We have to watch and see how the rest of the season turns out."

Griezmann was strongly linked with Barcelona and Manchester United last summer but signed a new contract until 2023 at the Wanda Metropolitano. The commitment hasn't lasted, though, and the 28-year-old announced in May that he'll be leaving Atleti at the end of this season:

United recently confirmed Swansea City winger Daniel James had signed a five-year contract at Old Trafford—with the option of an extra year—to become their first summer signing under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

They face an uphill battle if they're to win the fight for Griezmann, however. Atletico chief executive officer Miguel Angel Gil Marin recently said he's known since March that the attacker will join Barcelona this summer, per Sport:

Resolving Pogba's situation will be a top priority for United after a disappointing 2018-19 season. Eight-time Olympic gold medal-winner Bolt advised the Red Devils to "build a team around him" and sign the stars needed to bring out the best in their £89 million signing:

"When you watch him at Juventus and when he plays for France, he is outstanding because he has good strikers and people to play and run off the ball which he needs as a great passer.

"It doesn't matter how somebody cuts his hair, as long as he comes on the field, he shows up.

"If you build the team around him and give him strikers who understand how he plays then he is going to do great."

Signing close friend Griezmann would be one way to help convince the player his future lies in England. The former Real Sociedad star scored 15 times in La Liga this season and has been one of Spain's most productive attackers since he moved to the capital in 2014, per WhoScored.com:

That being said, his tally of 21 goals across all competitions this season was his lowest since he left Sociedad five years ago.

Speculation in the French press suggests Pogba has a desire to leave Old Trafford and that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane wants to recruit him, per Get French Football News:

Bolt continued to say he felt sacked manager Jose Mourinho's style of play wasn't suited to the club, and despite a poor end to the 2018-19 campaign, they are playing better football under Solskjaer.

United will struggle to tempt targets like Griezmann without the lure of UEFA Champions League football, however, meaning Pogba may have to leave the club for a second time if he's to reunite with his compatriot.