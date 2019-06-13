Warriors' Klay Thompson Posts IG Message on Kevin Durant, Oracle's Final Game

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 13, 2019

TORONTO, CANADA - JUNE 10: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to his leg injury during a game against the Toronto Raptors during Game Five of the NBA Finals on June 10, 2019 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant will not be on the court for Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals after he ruptured his Achilles on Monday, but his teammates have not forgotten him.

As Golden State prepares for its final game at Oracle Arena on Thursday night, Klay Thompson took a moment to show some love to his injured teammate on Instagram, urging fans to honor the two-time Finals MVP during Game 6:

"Gameday, and it's obviously a big one. But DubNation, I need you to reflect on the fact that we would not be in this position if it weren't for this man and his sacrifices. He's the reason there are banners hanging in the rafters of Oracle. I'm gonna need every Dubs fan in the building tonight to bring the same fire K brought everyday to the court!! It's not gonna be the same running out that tunnel without u bro. We all know this is a minor set back for a major comeback !! Nothing can impede this mans greatness. Speaking of oracle, let's lay it all out there tonight in honor the 47 years in this beautiful building. Let's get it DubNation! #doitforK #onelastdance"

               

