Brazil vs. Japan: 2019 Toulon Tournament Final Live Stream, Schedule and Pick

Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Brazil take on Japan in the final of the 2019 Toulon Tournament on Saturday at the Stade Marcel Roustan in Salon-de-Provence, France.

Only France have won the tournament more times than Brazil, but the Selecao will be aiming to lift the trophy for the first time since 2014.

Meanwhile, Japan will be hoping to win the Toulon Tournament for the first time, their previous best was a third-place finish in 2002.

Date: Saturday, June 15

Time: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Live Stream: Free Sports (UK), beIN Sports (U.S.)

Brazil have been in prolific form in the tournament so far. They thrashed Guatemala and France 4-0 and then hammered Qatar 5-0 in the group stages.

The Selecao booked their place in the final with a 2-0 victory over Ireland. Paulinho and Matheus Cunha were on target to knock out an Irish team that had impressed during their time in France.

RB Leipzig winger Cunha is the tournament's joint-top scorer with four goals and sparkled in their semi-final victory.

The 20-year-old won a penalty after just three minutes, linked with Paulinho for the opener and then sealed victory with Brazil's second goal (U.S. only):

Yet Brazil have quality throughout their team. Manchester City centre-back Douglas Luiz and Real Betis right-back Emerson have shone in defence with Brazil yet to concede a single goal.

Bayer Leverkusen forward Paulinho has weighed in with three goals, while Corinthians midfielder Mateus Vital has two. Antony, Bruno Tabata, Luiz, Matheus Henrique, Pedrinho and Wendel have also found the back of the net.

Football writer Zach Lowy has been impressed with the Selecao:

Brazil will be the favourites to win the tournament after their performances so far but will face a tough test from a hard-working yet talented Japan side.

The Samurai Blue topped Group A by beating holders England and then crushing Chile 6-1. They lost their final group encounter 1-0 to Portugal but did make plenty of changes to their team.

Japan needed penalties to reach the final following a 2-2 draw with Mexico. They twice came from behind to defeat the Mexicans, with Koki Ogawa making it 2-2 in the 89th minute.

Lowy and football writer Ryan Baldi offered their views on Japan:

Japan have looked strong throughout the tournament and showed in their semi-final just how difficult they are to beat. Yet Brazil have been a cut above in France and should have the firepower to see off the Samurai Blue.

Prediction: Brazil 3-1 Japan