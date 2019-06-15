Usain Bolt's World XI vs. England: Soccer Aid 2019 Rosters, Live Stream, TV Info

Lynne Cameron/Getty Images

Soccer Aid returns on Sunday for its eighth edition, with an England team comprised of legends and celebrities set to take on a World XI captained by Usain Bolt at Stamford Bridge.

The charity match, which will include female players for the first time, will kick off at 7:30 p.m. BST and will be broadcast live on ITV and STV in Scotland. Live streaming will be available via ITV Player and STV Player.

Soccer Aid has raised more than £30 million for UNICEF since its first match in 2006, with the UK government supplying £11.2 million in Aid Match funding.

Here's a look at the rosters for the 2019 match:

England

Managers: Sam Allardyce, Susanna Reid

Celebrities: Sir Mo Farah (captain), David Harewood, Jeremy Lynch, Mark Wright, Joe Wicks, Ben Shephard, Marvin Humes, Danny Jones, Ant Middleton, Lee Mack, Sam Claflin

Legends: David Seaman, Jamie Carragher, John Terry, Glen Johnson, Jamie Redknapp, Katie Chapman, Joe Cole, Michael Owen, Rachel Yankey

World XI

Managers: Harry Redknapp, Piers Morgan

Celebrities: Usain Bolt (captain), Billy Wingrove, Kem Cetinay, Niall Horan, Martin Compston, Danny O'Carroll, Jack Savoretti, Roman Kemp, Locksmith, Nicky Byrne, James McAvoy

Legends: Julio Cesar, Ricardo Carvalho, Roberto Carlos, Michael Essien, Robert Pires, Rosana, Francielle, Didier Drogba, Robbie Keane, Eric Cantona

England hold a 5-2 record over the World XI and have won the last two editions of the charity match.

Last year, the home side won on penalties after a 3-3 draw over 90 minutes.

England had let slip an early two-goal lead given to them by Darren Bent and F2 Freestyler Jeremy Lynch.

The World XI battled their way in front with goals from Robbie Keane, Juan Sebastian Veron and Clarence Seedorf, before Michael Owen supplied a late equaliser.

Supergirl star David Harewood saved two spot-kicks for England in the resulting shootout before The Inbetweeners' Blake Harrison netted the winning penalty:

Goalscorers Owen, Lynch and Keane have returned this year, along with World XI captain Bolt.

The eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning sprinter might be 32, but he still has pace to burn.

He's had plenty of football training since last year's match, too, as he spent two months on trial with A-League side Central Coast Mariners.

The Jamaican bagged a brace in his one and only start for the club in a friendly against Macarthur South West United:

With the FIFA Women's World Cup taking place in France, female players Rachel Yankey, Katie Chapman, Rosana and Francielle will be among the footballing legends taking part.

Yankey and Chapman have more than 200 caps for the Lionesses between them, while Rosana and Francielle represented Brazil at four and two World Cups, respectively.