Denis Suarez Says He Wants to Leave Barcelona but 'Stay in the Spanish League'

Denis Suarez has said he wants to leave Barcelona and move to a club where he will play more regularly.

The 25-year-old has been at Barcelona since 2016, but in three seasons with the senior side he has never been able to secure a regular starting spot.

In the 2016-17 campaign he played in 26 La Liga games, but only 12 were as a starter, and his playing time has decreased since.

In the first half of 2018-19, Suarez made two appearances from the bench in La Liga, combining for 17 minutes of action in total.

The Spaniard was then sent out on loan to Arsenal in January, where he made four substitute appearances in the Premier League before picking up a season-ending injury:

Now Suarez has made it clear he wants out of the Camp Nou, per El Larguero (h/t Dejan Kalinic of Goal):

"What I want is to leave Barca and play. My goal is to stay in the Spanish league. I have been in Barcelona for two months recovering from the injury and nobody from Barca has told me anything."

Despite his recent lack of game time, Suarez remains a fine player who could be a major asset at a club where he played regularly.

A central midfielder with a passing range worthy of any Barca player, he can also operate on the flanks if need be:

Per Kalinic, Valencia have made it clear Suarez is on their radar, while Atletico Madrid and Celta Vigo are also said to be interested, and the player has spoken of his eagerness to reunite with Los Che boss Marcelino, who he played under at Villarreal:

"Marcelino is the best coach I've ever had. I speak regularly with him. It's not true that I rejected Valencia. Valencia have never shown any interest in signing me as they are doing now."

The path seems clear for Suarez to exit the Camp Nou this summer. But any club that wants him is reportedly going to have to stump up €20 million (£17.8 million).