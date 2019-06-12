Look: D'Angelo Russell Likes IG of Custom Kyrie Irving Nets Jersey Amid Rumors

D'Angelo Russell #1 of the Brooklyn Nets looks to pass the ball while guarded by Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics during the first quarter of a game at TD Garden on January 7, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving and Brooklyn Nets point guard D’Angelo Russell are two of the best players who may become available this offseason, and the latter is apparently open to teaming up with the former.  

As NBA Central shared, Russell liked an Instagram post of his Nets jersey next to a custom one for Irving:

This comes after Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Irving parted ways with longtime agent Jeff Wechsler and noted he is expected to partner with Roc Nation Sports.

Jay-Z, who once held an ownership stake in the Nets, founded Roc Nation Sports, so connections can be made with this move. What's more, Wojnarowski reported Irving has previously discussed the possibility of teaming up with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the six-time All-Star does not plan on opting into his $21.3 million player option for the 2019-20 campaign with Boston, meaning Brooklyn and others may soon be free to pursue him.

It should be noted, though, that Russell is a restricted free agent this offseason. Given that reality, it is difficult to imagine the Nets signing Irving and keeping Russell in the fold, although the Ohio State product is clearly open to it.

