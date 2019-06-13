Women's World Cup Schedule 2019: Live Stream, Times for Thursday Group Fixtures

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJune 13, 2019

VALENCIENNES, FRANCE - JUNE 09: Sam Kerr of Australia controls the ball during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group C match between Australia and Italy at Stade du Hainaut on June 9, 2019 in Valenciennes, France. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Australia face Brazil on Thursday, with the Matildas offered a chance to relight their 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup hopes.

The Australians lost their opening Group C match 2-1 to Italy and need a victory over the Brazilians, who saw off Jamaica 3-0 in their first game of the tournament.

Group B also continues, with South Africa playing China in Paris.

Thursday's Schedule

Australia vs. Brazil (Group C), 6 p.m. local/5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, BBC Two (UK), Fox (U.S.)

South Africa vs. China (Group B), 9 p.m. local/8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC Red Button (UK), Fox (U.S.)

                 

Live-stream links: NBC Sports Live Extra App, FoxfuboTVBBC iPlayer

For the bracket predictor, visit the FIFA website.

                      

Thursday Preview

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Australia entered the competition at No. 6 in FIFA's rankings, but they could soon be facing World Cup elimination.

Italy exposed their weaknesses, and Ante Milicic's side appeared jaded and lacking ideas.

Brazil are the best team in South America, but they have only once made it to a World Cup final, where they were defeated 2-0 by Germany in 2007.

The Brazilians have failed to make a huge impact in recent times, but they have an excellent chance of qualifying from Group C with a result in Montpellier.

Brazil's forward Cristiane (11) kicks a free kick to score a goal during the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group C football match between Brazil and Jamaica on June 9, 2019, at the Alpes Stadium in Grenoble, central-eastern France. (Photo by Jean-Pierre C
JEAN-PIERRE CLATOT/Getty Images

Cristiane's hat-trick for Brazil in the win over Jamaica underlined the veteran's potential to fire her team through the group phase.

China and South Africa both lost in their opening games, against Germany and Spain, respectively, and both know they require wins in their second fixtures.

The Chinese failed to score in their loss to Germany, but South Africa's Thembi Kgatlana found the net in the 3-1 defeat against Spain.

South Africa's forward Thembi Kgatlana (L) vies for the ball with Spain's midfielder Marta Corredera during the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group B football match between Spain and South Africa, on June 8, 2019, at the Oceane Stadium in Le Havre, northw
DAMIEN MEYER/Getty Images

Per FIFA's official website, Kgatlana said she was proud of her team-mates against a strong Spanish outfit: "It was a tough game for us. We knew Spain would come hard at us, but we had a good first half. We started getting tired, though, and they brought on some fresh legs that helped them. But I'm proud as we kept fighting until the last minute."

Three points would put either South Africa or China back in the mix, with the four best third-placed teams offered a route into the next round.

