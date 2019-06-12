Celtics Rumors: Aron Baynes Exercises $5.9M Contract Option for 2019-20 Season

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Celtics center Aron Baynes has exercised his $5.9 million player option for the 2019-20 season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The option is part of the two-year, $11 million deal he signed with the team last summer.

