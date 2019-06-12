Celtics Rumors: Aron Baynes Exercises $5.9M Contract Option for 2019-20 Season

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 12, 2019

Boston Celtics' Aron Baynes reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks in Boston, Saturday, March 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Celtics center Aron Baynes has exercised his $5.9 million player option for the 2019-20 season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The option is part of the two-year, $11 million deal he signed with the team last summer.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Cavs Hire 1st Women's College HC to Staff

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Cavs Hire 1st Women's College HC to Staff

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Buzz: Teams Think Nets Favored Over Knicks If Kyrie Leaves C's

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Buzz: Teams Think Nets Favored Over Knicks If Kyrie Leaves C's

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: 'Some' in Knicks Would Offer Contract to KD Despite Injury

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: 'Some' in Knicks Would Offer Contract to KD Despite Injury

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Knicks Plan to 'Aggressively Pursue' Kawhi in FA

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Knicks Plan to 'Aggressively Pursue' Kawhi in FA

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report