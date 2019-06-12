Sara Dabritz Goal Sees Germany Edge Past Spain at 2019 Women's World Cup

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

Germany registered their second 1-0 win in succession at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Wednesday, with Sara Dabritz's first-half goal seeing them past Spain.

It was Spain who bossed long spells of the contest, only for some slack defensive play to undo their good work in the 42nd minute. Dabritz was fastest to react at the back post to a loose ball, sliding past her marker to turn home from close range.

The win for Germany sees them guarantee a spot in the knockout stages, having already beaten China in their Group B opener. Spain still have China to face and know a win will be enough for them to advance, too.

