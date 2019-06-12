Sara Dabritz Goal Sees Germany Edge Past Spain at 2019 Women's World Cup

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJune 12, 2019

Germany's midfielder Sara Dabritz (C) celebrates after scoring a goal during the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group B football match between Germany and Spain, on June 12, 2019, at the Hainaut Stadium in Valenciennes, northern France. (Photo by Philippe HUGUEN / AFP) (Photo credit should read PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/Getty Images)
PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

Germany registered their second 1-0 win in succession at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Wednesday, with Sara Dabritz's first-half goal seeing them past Spain.  

It was Spain who bossed long spells of the contest, only for some slack defensive play to undo their good work in the 42nd minute. Dabritz was fastest to react at the back post to a loose ball, sliding past her marker to turn home from close range.

The win for Germany sees them guarantee a spot in the knockout stages, having already beaten China in their Group B opener. Spain still have China to face and know a win will be enough for them to advance, too.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game. 

Related

    Women's World Cup: Germany make it two wins out of two with victory over Spain

    Germany (Women's Football) logo
    Germany (Women's Football)

    Women's World Cup: Germany make it two wins out of two with victory over Spain

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Women’s World Cup: Sara Daebritz scores Germany’s opener against Spain

    Germany (Women's Football) logo
    Germany (Women's Football)

    Women’s World Cup: Sara Daebritz scores Germany’s opener against Spain

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Liverpool Players Gifted Solid Gold Phones

    They're worth $4,400 each 😳

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Liverpool Players Gifted Solid Gold Phones

    They're worth $4,400 each 😳

    via Mail Online

    Tottenham Open Talks with Lyon over Ndombele

    Clubs still far apart on valuation of midfield star

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Tottenham Open Talks with Lyon over Ndombele

    Clubs still far apart on valuation of midfield star

    David Hytner
    via the Guardian