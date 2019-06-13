Dodgers News: Corey Seager Placed on 10-Day IL with Hamstring Injury

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The hamstring injury to Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager has landed him on the injured list.

The team announced Thursday that Matt Beaty will take Seager's place on the 25-man roster. Seager's move to the injured list is retroactive to June 12.

After being limited to 26 games in 2018 by an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery, Seager has had a successful comeback this season. The two-time All-Star is hitting .278/.359/.468 through 66 games.

Seager left the Dodgers' 5-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday in the ninth inning after pulling up lame while running into third base.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters after the game that indications were Seager suffered a Grade 2-plus strain that could require up to six weeks of recovery.

Even though Seager is a key piece of the Dodgers lineup, they have the benefit of great depth and roster versatility to keep playing at a high level without their star shortstop.

Utilityman Chris Taylor will likely receive the bulk of playing time at shortstop until Seager can return. Enrique Hernandez is also capable of handling the position depending on how Roberts wants to use his lineup.