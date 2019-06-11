Woj: Anthony Davis Trade Lakers' Best Chance to Pair LeBron James with Star

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

There will be several franchise-changing free agents available across the NBA this offseason, but the best chance the Los Angeles Lakers have a landing a star will be trading for Anthony Davis.

"Right now they are not a front-runner, or even really a major consideration, among any of the elite free agents," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on SportsCenter Tuesday (via Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll).

On the plus side, the team is currently considered a favorite to land the New Orleans Pelicans center:

The Lakers pushed hard for Davis before the trade deadline last season, but the two sides weren't able to agree to a deal.

While any team could still acquire the All-Star in a deal, he is reportedly only planning to sign a long-term deal with either the Lakers or the New York Knicks, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

If the Knicks are going to swing a deal, they will likely have to give up the No. 3 pick and the chance at drafting RJ Barrett, who told reporters Monday he will only work out for New York.

This is encouraging for Los Angeles, but any trade would likely drain the team of most of its young talent. The easier way to move into contention would be to add a top free agent this offseason, including Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving or Kevin Durant (even with an Achilles injury).

Unfortunately, none of these players seem to be interested in joining James as the Lakers try to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2013.