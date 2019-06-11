Woj: Anthony Davis Trade Lakers' Best Chance to Pair LeBron James with Star

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 12, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, right, smiles as he walks past New Orleans Pelicans' Anthony Davis during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

There will be several franchise-changing free agents available across the NBA this offseason, but the best chance the Los Angeles Lakers have a landing a star will be trading for Anthony Davis.

"Right now they are not a front-runner, or even really a major consideration, among any of the elite free agents," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on SportsCenter Tuesday (via Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll).

On the plus side, the team is currently considered a favorite to land the New Orleans Pelicans center:

The Lakers pushed hard for Davis before the trade deadline last season, but the two sides weren't able to agree to a deal.

While any team could still acquire the All-Star in a deal, he is reportedly only planning to sign a long-term deal with either the Lakers or the New York Knicks, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

If the Knicks are going to swing a deal, they will likely have to give up the No. 3 pick and the chance at drafting RJ Barrett, who told reporters Monday he will only work out for New York.

This is encouraging for Los Angeles, but any trade would likely drain the team of most of its young talent. The easier way to move into contention would be to add a top free agent this offseason, including Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving or Kevin Durant (even with an Achilles injury).

Unfortunately, none of these players seem to be interested in joining James as the Lakers try to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

Related

    David Griffin: Pelicans ‘Not in a Hurry’ to Trade AD

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    David Griffin: Pelicans ‘Not in a Hurry’ to Trade AD

    Silver Screen and Roll
    via Silver Screen and Roll

    Report: Lakers Interested in Garland

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Report: Lakers Interested in Garland

    Silver Screen and Roll
    via Silver Screen and Roll

    Fans Heckle Steph's Parents 🎥

    Dell and Sonya Curry hear it from fans outside their hotel [NSFW]

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Fans Heckle Steph's Parents 🎥

    Dell and Sonya Curry hear it from fans outside their hotel [NSFW]

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Dray, Boogie Rip Raptors Fans for Cheering KD's Injury

    😳 Draymond: 'That's classless' 🗣️ Cousins: 'Some trashy-ass s--t

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dray, Boogie Rip Raptors Fans for Cheering KD's Injury

    😳 Draymond: 'That's classless' 🗣️ Cousins: 'Some trashy-ass s--t

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report