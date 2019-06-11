Video: Raiders to Be Featured on HBO's 'Hard Knocks' for 2019 Training Camp

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Between the addition of wide receiver Antonio Brown, the ever-quotable head coach Jon Gruden trying to reestablish himself as a winner and the looming move to Las Vegas, the Oakland Raiders will have no shortage of storylines this season.

NFL fans won't have to wait until preseason games start to get a glimpse.

On Tuesday, the Raiders announced they will be featured on HBO's series Hard Knocks that debuts on Aug. 6:

Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com noted the AFC West team was one of five eligible squads to be featured alongside the Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants and Washington. While Washington and New York will be breaking in rookie quarterbacks and San Francisco will see the return of Jimmy Garoppolo, none of them can match Oakland for preseason intrigue.

Gruden is a Super Bowl-winning coach, but the team was a mess in 2018 in his first year back after working for ESPN. It went 4-12 and finished in last place in the AFC West.

It responded by adding pieces such as Brown and Vontaze Burfict who will surely be featured a number of times on the show. Brown's acrimonious departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers and beef with Ben Roethlisberger drew plenty of offseason headlines and figures to be a primary talking point on Hard Knocks.

What's more, there is the on- and off-field preparation for the move to Las Vegas for the 2020 campaign.

Hard Knocks always provides a glimpse at the players' lives outside of lines, and the uncertainty that comes with moving the entire franchise will likely reverberate throughout the HBO show.