Yankees News: Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton May Return from Injury Next Week

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 28: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Giancarlo Stanton #27 (L) and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrate after defeating the Baltimore Orioles on Opening Day at Yankee Stadium on March 28, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees defeated the Orioles 7-2. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Yankees have played most of the season without Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, but both sluggers could be nearing a return to action.  

Manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday on The Michael Kay Show (via Brian Hoch) that both players could rehab in Triple-A this weekend and be in the majors by the next homestand, which begins Monday, June 17 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

"We feel like we're making really good progress now," Boone said.

Judge played 20 games this season before going on the injured list in April with an oblique strain. He was able to hit in the batting cage earlier this month, per Coley Harvey of ESPN.

Stanton didn't even make it to April. A shoulder malady forced him to go on the injured list after just three games, and he suffered a calf injury during his initial rehab assignment. He began his newest rehab assignment in High-A and went 2-for-4 in his first game Tuesday, per Conor Foley of the Times-Tribune.

The Yankees have been devastated by injuries all year, but they have survived these troubles and entered Tuesday night's game against the cross-town rival New York Mets at 41-24. Gary Sanchez and Luke Voit have picked up much of the offensive slack with their ability to knock it out of the ballpark. 

However, Judge and Stanton are impossible to replace. The outfielders were two of the best power hitters in all of baseball over the two previous years, combining for 176 home runs during that stretch.

Their pending return could be a huge boost to the lineup as New York tries to contend for an American League East title.

