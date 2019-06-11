Madison Bumgarner Trade Rumors: Giants Won't Move SP If Asking Price Isn't Met

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 11, 2019

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The San Francisco Giants won't settle for anything less than what they want if any team is going to make a trade offer for Madison Bumgarner.

Per The Athletic's Andrew Baggarlyteam president Farhan Zaidi is indicating to interested clubs that the Giants "will get the value they are seeking or they won't move [Bumgarner]."

For a Giants team that enters Tuesday last in the National League West with a 26-38 record, Bumgarner is presumably their best trade asset leading up the July 31 deadline. 

The four-time All-Star is only making $12 million in 2019, the final season of his contract before becoming a free agent. He's rounding into form after a slow start with a 3.47 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 49.1 innings over eight starts since May 1. 

Given the state of the Giants right now, as well as their future financial commitments, it would be in their best interest to try collecting at least one top-tier prospect in exchange for Bumgarner. They are currently set to pay 16 players $136.9 million in 2020, per Spotrac

The danger for the Giants is any team interested in Bumgarner will only be trading for, at most, three months of control. Recent history has shown teams aren't going to give up significant packages for players who are on the verge of hitting free agency. 

Last year, for instance, the Baltimore Orioles received five players from the Los Angeles Dodgers for Manny Machado. Not one prospect who went back to the Orioles ranked among the top 100 in Major League Baseball entering 2018, per ESPN.com's Keith Law

San Francisco is on pace for its third straight losing season, despite having a top-five payroll every year since 2017. 

Since it's unclear what the Giants want in return for Bumgarner, it's impossible to say they may have to settle for a deal just to accrue future assets. But the odds of them receiving at least one elite prospect in return would seem to be slim at this point. 

Related

    Giants' Window to Trade Bumgarner Opens for the First Time

    San Francisco Giants logo
    San Francisco Giants

    Giants' Window to Trade Bumgarner Opens for the First Time

    Kerry Crowley
    via The Mercury News

    Giants Have Achieved Minimum Velocity

    San Francisco Giants logo
    San Francisco Giants

    Giants Have Achieved Minimum Velocity

    Jules Posner
    via Forbes

    First NL All-Star Vote Update

    ⭐ Bellinger is top vote-getter 😳 Harper 10th among OFs 👀 Tap for full results

    MLB logo
    MLB

    First NL All-Star Vote Update

    ⭐ Bellinger is top vote-getter 😳 Harper 10th among OFs 👀 Tap for full results

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Doctors Expect David Ortiz to Make Full Recovery

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Doctors Expect David Ortiz to Make Full Recovery

    Craig Calcaterra
    via HardballTalk