Alex Morgan Scores 5 Goals as USA Beat Thailand 13-0 in 2019 Women's World Cup

Alex Morgan netted five goals for the United States to ignite their 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup campaign in France with a 13-0 annihilation of Thailand and move level on points with Sweden at the top of Group F.

Morgan scored the defending champions' first goal of the tournament after 12 minutes and was one of three Americans to get at least a brace, along with Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle.

The Stars and Stripes led 3-0 at half-time as Lindsay Horan also got on the scoresheet. However, the gulf in standards between the two teams took its toll on Thailand in the second half as Carli Lloyd, Megan Rapinoe and Mallory Pugh added their names to the scoresheet.

Sweden beat Chile 2-0 earlier on Tuesday thanks to late goals from Kosovare Asllani and Madelen Janogy to take an initial lead in the group.

