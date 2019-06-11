Report: Kevin Durant Wasn't 'Anywhere Close to 100%' Before Achilles Injury

Report: Kevin Durant Wasn't 'Anywhere Close to 100%' Before Achilles InjuryJune 11, 2019
In the wake of Kevin Durant's injury during Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night, it was reported the Golden State Warriors star wasn't nearly at full strength.
Per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Durant "was not anywhere close to 100 percent" after missing one month with a strained calf.
ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Warriors believe Durant's MRI will reveal he tore his right Achilles tendon in the second quarter Monday.
Haynes noted "Durant fought valiantly to push up his return date" because he wanted to get back on the court to help Golden State in its quest for a third straight championship.
The Warriors continued to offer vague updates on Durant's availability for the first four games against the Toronto Raptors. Things changed Sunday when Haynes reported the 10-time All-Star would be cleared for practice.
Head coach Steve Kerr told Kristen Ledlow of NBA TV and NBA on TNT prior to Game 5 that the team would go by how Durant felt rather than put a minutes restriction on him.
Durant looked like his usual self out of the gate. He went 3-of-3 from three-point range and scored 11 points in 12 minutes before the injury. It was his first game since he strained his calf May 8 against the Houston Rockets.
The Warriors held on to win 106-105 on Monday to force Game 6 at Oracle Arena. Another win Thursday will lead to a decisive Game 7 on Sunday in Toronto.
