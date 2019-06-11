Report: Kevin Durant Wasn't 'Anywhere Close to 100%' Before Achilles Injury

Ben Margot/Associated Press

In the wake of Kevin Durant's injury during Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night, it was reported the Golden State Warriors star wasn't nearly at full strength.

Per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Durant "was not anywhere close to 100 percent" after missing one month with a strained calf.

ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Warriors believe Durant's MRI will reveal he tore his right Achilles tendon in the second quarter Monday.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

Haynes noted "Durant fought valiantly to push up his return date" because he wanted to get back on the court to help Golden State in its quest for a third straight championship.

The Warriors continued to offer vague updates on Durant's availability for the first four games against the Toronto Raptors. Things changed Sunday when Haynes reported the 10-time All-Star would be cleared for practice.

Head coach Steve Kerr told Kristen Ledlow of NBA TV and NBA on TNT prior to Game 5 that the team would go by how Durant felt rather than put a minutes restriction on him.

Durant looked like his usual self out of the gate. He went 3-of-3 from three-point range and scored 11 points in 12 minutes before the injury. It was his first game since he strained his calf May 8 against the Houston Rockets.

The Warriors held on to win 106-105 on Monday to force Game 6 at Oracle Arena. Another win Thursday will lead to a decisive Game 7 on Sunday in Toronto.