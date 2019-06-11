Giants' Pat Shurmur Doesn't Commit to Eli Manning amid Daniel Jones Competition

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2019

New York Giants quarterbacks Eli Manning (10) and Daniel Jones (8) warm up during an NFL football practice Monday, May 20, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Eli Manning is expected to be the New York Giants' starting quarterback in 2019, but head coach Pat Shurmur declined to say so directly when speaking to reporters Tuesday.

"I think we're going to play the very best player," he said when asked if there was a quarterback competition between Manning and rookie Daniel Jones. "I know we're dancing around the words there. Eli is getting ready to have a great year, and Daniel is getting ready to play. We'll see what happens with it."

                      

