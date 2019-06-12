Australia vs. Brazil: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for Women's World Cup 2019

TF-Images/Getty Images

Australia will look to get their 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup campaign back on track when they meet Brazil in Group C at Montpellier's Stade de la Mosson on Thursday.

Italy caused an upset by beating the Matildas 2-1 in their tournament opener, and Australia now need a win against Brazil to avoid putting their World Cup hopes in serious jeopardy.

The Selecao, meanwhile, won their opener 3-0 against Jamaica thanks to Cristiane's record-breaking hat-trick:

Australia are favourites to claim all three points, but they are now under huge pressure following their opening defeat.

Date: Thursday, June 13

Time: 6 p.m. local, 5 p.m. BST, midday ET

TV Info: Fox Network (U.S.), BBC Two (UK)

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go, BBC iPlayer

Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Australia 15-13, Brazil 12-5, Draw 27-10

Australia are the sixth-ranked side in the world, and in Sam Kerr, they boast one of the biggest stars of the women’s game.

On Sunday against Italy, though, they looked lost. Kerr put the Matildas ahead on a rebound in the 22nd minute after seeing her penalty saved.

But Barbara Bonansea equalised shortly before the hour and provided the knockout blow deep into stoppage time:

Australia go into Thursday's clash with Brazil on the back of three consecutive defeats after they lost their last two World Cup warm-up matches against the United States and the Netherlands.



That is hardly confidence-making form, and Brazil will likely be smelling blood ahead of the Montpellier clash.

They looked good against Jamaica and could welcome back star player Marta to face the Matildas:

Brazil have their own problems, though. They are the 10th-ranked side in the world, but before the start of France 2019, they lost nine games in a row, and 10 in 11 from their their 2018 Copa America Femenina triumph last April.

On paper, Australia are the better side and they should get a win on Thursday to get their campaign back on track.

They must get the Italy defeat out of their minds, though, or risk another poor result against a Brazil side with plenty of quality.