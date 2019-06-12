Women's World Cup Schedule 2019: Updated Fixtures, Live Stream for All Groups

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The second round of group-stage fixtures will get under way at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Wednesday when tournament hosts France will seek to build on their winning start.

Les Bleues face Norway in their second Group A fixture and a matchup that's almost certain to decide who comes out on top of the pool. Germany and Spain will also collide in Group B as the two European favourites go head-to-head.

England, Canada and the Netherlands each squeezed by their opening group opponents by one-goal margins, while Italy surprised No. 6-ranked Australia 2-1 in Group C to take a valuable joint-lead with Brazil.

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It? Right Arrow Icon

The United States, meanwhile, face Chile on Matchday 2 looking to advance their tremendous start to the competition after they demolished Thailand 13-0 to boost their goal advantage early on.

Fox will provide live-stream for viewers in the Unites States via Fox Sports Go. Audiences in the United Kingdom can stream matches using BBC iPlayer or via the BBC Sport website.

Remaining First-Round Fixtures (Group)

Wednesday, June 12

Nigeria vs. South Korea (A), 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET, BBC Red Button (UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Germany vs. Spain (B), 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, BBC Red Button (UK), Fox (U.S.)

France vs. Norway (A), 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC Four (UK), Fox (U.S.)

Thursday, June 13

Australia vs. Brazil (C), 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, BBC Two (UK), Fox (U.S.)

South Africa vs. China (B), 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC Red Button (UK), Fox (U.S.)

Friday, June 14

Japan vs. Scotland (D), 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET, BBC One (UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Jamaica vs. Italy (C), 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, BBC Red Button (UK), Fox (U.S.)

England vs. Argentina (D), 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC One (UK), Fox (U.S.)

Saturday, June 15

Netherlands vs. Cameroon (E), 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET, BBC One (UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Canada vs. New Zealand (E), 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC Red Button (UK), FS2 (U.S.)

Sunday, June 16

Sweden vs. Thailand (F), 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET, BBC Red Button (UK), FS1 (U.S.)

United States vs. Chile (F), 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC Two (UK), Fox (U.S.)

Monday, June 17

China vs. Spain (B), 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, FS1 (U.S.)

South Africa vs. Germany (B), 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, BBC Red Button (UK), Fox (U.S.)

Nigeria vs. France (A), 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC Four (UK), Fox (U.S.)

South Korea vs. Norway (A), 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC Red Button (UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Tuesday, June 18

Jamaica vs. Australia (C), 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC Red Button (UK), FS2 (U.S.)

Italy vs. Brazil (C), 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC Four (UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Wednesday, June 19

Japan vs. England (D), 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC One (UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Scotland vs. Argentina (D), 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC Four (UK), FS2 (U.S.)

Thursday, June 20

Cameroon vs. New Zealand (E), 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, BBC Red Button (UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Netherlands vs. Canada (E), 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, Fox (U.S.)

Sweden vs. United States (F), 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC Four (UK), Fox (U.S.)

Thailand vs. Chile (F), 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC Red Button (UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Hosts France, United States and Brazil Impress on Matchday 1

France opened the floodgates upon South Korea in their tournament opener and unleashed a first-half barrage to go 3-0 up at the break and show the hosts aren't taking this competition lightly.

Lyon forward and France captain Eugenie Le Sommer fittingly got the first goal of the tournament:

Centre-back Wendie Renard stands at 6'2" and used every bit of that height to her advantage. Sportswriter Kelly Welles highlighted how her scoring threat is no new thing:

Coach Corinne Diacre could hardly have hoped for a better beginning to her first World Cup in a senior role, having previously held the assistant role during the 2011 Women's World Cup.

Grant Wahl of Sports Illustrated pointed to the competition's positive exposure:

Sao Paulo forward Cristiane, 34, is less known than team-mate Marta, Brazil's all-time record scorer on 117 goals, but it was the former who shone with a decisive hat-trick to put Jamaica away in their curtain-raiser.

Marta, 33, was an unused substitute as Brazil snapped a miserable nine-match losing streak in style, and Cristiane crowned her treble with an arcing free-kick from just outside the box:

Brazil's women aren't as renowned as their male national team equivalents and even have a bit of a reputation for failing to live up to their potential at World Cup. They've never won a world title and have finished top three in only two of the previous seven tournaments.

Incredibly, 41-year-old anchor Formiga has participated in all but one of those:

Beating Jamaica will boost morale, but Australia and Italy will each pose bigger threats in the fixtures to come, especially after the latter surprised the former 2-1 in their first showdown.

The United States recorded the biggest win in Women's World Cup finals history on Tuesday, and Alex Morgan scored four as they annihilated Thailand to soar and take a joint-lead in Group F:

It's too early to gauge what such a substantial win means for either the United States or Thailand, other than the latter will almost certainly not advance to the round of 16.

Anticipation is building towards the United States' clash against Sweden, their first true test of this tournament, though the 13-0 thrashing of Thailand can only help Jill Ellis' side.