Look: Drake Posts Instagram on Kevin Durant's Injury, Calls Him a 'True Warrior'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2019

TORONTO, CANADA - JUNE 10: Rapper, Drake talks to Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors after sustaining an injury during Game Five of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors on June 10, 2019 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Rapper and noted Toronto Raptors fan Drake showed support for Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant after he left Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday with an Achilles injury.

Drake posted a photo of KD on Instagram and accompanied it with the following caption: "Was tough for any of us to even enjoy that game tonight after seeing this transpire. Praying for our brother. That's my only concern tonight is your well being. 'The game needs me' is an understatement when it comes to 35. Please wish the best for this true warrior."

Durant went down early in the second quarter after scoring 11 points in 12 minutes during his first game back from a nine-game absence because of a calf strain. While Durant was walking off the court, Drake seemed to offer him a supportive touch on the shoulder:

Drake has become known as an antagonistic presence toward opposing teams during the playoffs, but his demeanor was undoubtedly different in the aftermath of Durant's injury.

While the Warriors have yet to make an official announcement regarding the exact nature of KD's injury, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski reported early Tuesday morning that the Warriors believe Durant suffered a torn Achilles.

If Golden State's fears are confirmed, Durant will miss the remainder of the NBA Finals and could also miss most or all of the 2019-20 season.

Even though Durant left Monday's game, the Warriors managed to pull off a 106-105 victory to extend the series and send it back to Oakland.

The Warriors trail 3-2, but with a win on their home floor, they can force a Game 7 and keep their hopes of a three-peat alive. If there is a Game 7, Drake will almost certainly be back on the sidelines in hopes of cheering the Raptors on to their first championship in franchise history.

