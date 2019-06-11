Watch Stephen Curry Address Raptors Fans Who Cheered After Kevin Durant Injury

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Stephen Curry said he was "confused" to see Toronto Raptors fans at Scotiabank Arena cheer when Kevin Durant went down with an injury in the second quarter of the Golden State Warriors' 106-105 victory in Monday's Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

Curry—who is more familiar with Toronto than most considering his wife, Ayesha, is from there—said "that's not my experience with the people of this city" while praising Kyle Lowry and Danny Green for telling the crowd to stop the jeers:

The actual result took something of a backseat to Durant's injury, especially since it happened in his first game back after he missed the first four contests with a calf injury. General manager Bob Myers told reporters it was an Achilles injury, meaning the Warriors will still need to win two games without him to capture their third straight title.

The Warriors didn't let the injury deter them, as Curry (31 points, eight rebounds and seven assists) and Klay Thompson (26 points) did much of the heavy offensive lifting in the win.

The Splash Brothers combined for three straight three-pointers in the final three minutes to seize the lead for good after falling behind by six, and Draymond Green deflected Lowry's buzzer-beater to keep the Warriors alive in the series.

Still, Durant was dialed in from the start and scored 11 quick points behind 3-of-3 shooting from deep before the injury. He gave the Warriors a spark they've been missing all series and looked as if he were ready to spearhead a dramatic comeback from the 3-1 deficit.

Curry will have to fill that role at home in Thursday's Game 6 in order to force another contest in front of the Toronto fans who surprised him during Monday's contest.