BS Meter on Latest NBA Draft, Free-Agency and Offseason Rumors

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The 2019 NBA draft is days away, and the free-agent market will open shortly thereafter.

In other words, the buzz from basketball rumors is nearing a fever pitch.

Draft strategies continue to come into focus. Free-agency flight risks are approaching the runway. Trade talks are loud enough that they could soon transform into full-fledged transactions.

It's arguably the best time of the year for hoop heads, provided they're able to separate fact from fiction in the rumor mill.

We're here to help by using our old, reliable BS Meter to perform the totally scientific, always-accurate smell test on the latest and most significant offseason rumors.