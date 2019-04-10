John Wall Unsure If He'll Play Next Season Amid Recovery from Achilles Injury

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 10, 2019

Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) brings the ball up court during an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Indianapolis. Indiana Pacers won, 105-89. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Doug McSchooler/Associated Press

Washington Wizards point guard John Wall, who had season-ending heel surgery in January before suffering a torn left Achilles tendon later in the month, isn't certain about his playing status for the 2019-20 season.

"I have no idea just yet," Wall told reporters. "[Playing next year is] my goal. ... That's my mindset, where I'm pushing toward. But whenever the doctors clear me and get to that point, then I will know."

Wall averaged 20.7 points, 8.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 32 games for the Wizards, who have endured their first losing season since 2012-13.

       

