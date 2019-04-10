John Wall Unsure If He'll Play Next Season Amid Recovery from Achilles Injury

Doug McSchooler/Associated Press

Washington Wizards point guard John Wall, who had season-ending heel surgery in January before suffering a torn left Achilles tendon later in the month, isn't certain about his playing status for the 2019-20 season.

"I have no idea just yet," Wall told reporters. "[Playing next year is] my goal. ... That's my mindset, where I'm pushing toward. But whenever the doctors clear me and get to that point, then I will know."

Wall averaged 20.7 points, 8.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 32 games for the Wizards, who have endured their first losing season since 2012-13.

