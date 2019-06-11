Video: Warriors' Steve Kerr Calls Game 5 'Incredible Win and a Horrible Loss'June 11, 2019
The vibe from the Golden State Warriors wasn't entirely exultant despite them picking up a 106-105 win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals on Monday.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr called the result "an incredible win and a horrible loss at the same time," alluding to Kevin Durant's injury in the second quarter.
NBA TV @NBATV
"An incredible win and a horrible loss at the same time." - Steve Kerr struggled to express his emotions after Game 5. #GameTime | #NBAFinals https://t.co/pnrOxqli5Z
Durant played 12 minutes in his return from a right calf strain before going down and holding his right leg. The Warriors announced he has a right lower leg injury and will undergo an MRI on Tuesday.
Warriors general manager Bob Myers seemed to confirm the worst fears. While unable to discuss the specific nature of the injury, Myers told reporters it's an Achilles problem. He also explained the process by which the necessary parties signed off on Durant suiting up for Game 5.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Bob Myers fighting back tears talking about KD's injury: “I don’t believe there’s anyone to blame…if you have to, you can blame me." (via @NBATV) https://t.co/6HcrfxTxfL
Kerr's and Myers' comments and general tone echoed Stephen Curry's during his postgame interview with Doris Burke of ESPN.
ESPN @espn
"Prayers up to KD, he gave us what he could. ... I got a lot of emotions right now." — Steph Curry to @heydb postgame. https://t.co/kaCUFh4xwg
The Warriors remain alive in the Finals, but they're fully aware of the difficult road still ahead in pursuit of a fourth title in five seasons. Golden State needs to win two more games—in all likelihood without Durant on the floor.
Looney Out for Game 5