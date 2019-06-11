Video: Warriors' Steve Kerr Calls Game 5 'Incredible Win and a Horrible Loss'

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

The vibe from the Golden State Warriors wasn't entirely exultant despite them picking up a 106-105 win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals on Monday.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr called the result "an incredible win and a horrible loss at the same time," alluding to Kevin Durant's injury in the second quarter.

Durant played 12 minutes in his return from a right calf strain before going down and holding his right leg. The Warriors announced he has a right lower leg injury and will undergo an MRI on Tuesday.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers seemed to confirm the worst fears. While unable to discuss the specific nature of the injury, Myers told reporters it's an Achilles problem. He also explained the process by which the necessary parties signed off on Durant suiting up for Game 5.

Kerr's and Myers' comments and general tone echoed Stephen Curry's during his postgame interview with Doris Burke of ESPN.

The Warriors remain alive in the Finals, but they're fully aware of the difficult road still ahead in pursuit of a fourth title in five seasons. Golden State needs to win two more games—in all likelihood without Durant on the floor.